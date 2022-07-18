Fentanyl crisis in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they seized 588 pounds of fentanyl last year in the Laredo Sector.

This year so far, they have stopped 155 pounds of this hard narcotic at our bridges.

The number one cause of death in America today for adults under the age of 45 is drug-related and so much of it is fentanyl coming across this southern border from Mexico to the United States.

During Friday’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley, GOP members highlighted the drug crisis that’s going on in south Texas.

U.S. Senators from across the country say the drugs coming through Rio Grande River and ports of entry impacted their communities, specifically fentanyl.

Senator Joni Ernest from Iowa says the rise of fentanyl use in her state has increased.

“Ninety-nine percent of that my law enforcement officials say it’s coming right out of Mexico ok it’s coming across the border it’s impacting my communities in Iowa and not in a positive way”, said Ernest.

According to stats released by CBP, in 2021 there were 11.2,000 pounds of fentanyl seized at all ports of entry. Now they are expecting an increase for this fiscal year.

Laredo Customs and Border Protection Supervisor Diego Hernandez says one drug bust can make a big difference in the day-to-day numbers.

Hernandez says, “Right now, in the fiscal year 2022 we hold steady with 44 pounds but again it’s easy to look at our statistics right and the averages that we have because on any given day one seizure can take a hugely significant impact on hard narcotics.”

On a daily basis, federal agents are trying to prevent drugs from entering the country.

Hernandez says agents use x-ray machines and K-9 officers which is the most efficient way to search for the deadly drug.

Unfortunately, smugglers find a way to smuggle Fentanyl into the country.

In Laredo, SCAN, a nonprofit organization that helps with substance abuse says it has seen an increase in people with opioid addictions such as fentanyl.

Robert Sanchez, a Program Coordinator says there were 95 reported opioid deaths in Webb County back in 2020.

He says one of the signs of people that might be struggling with drug abuse is isolation, getting into legal problems and their health starts to deteriorate.

Sanchez says, “We help people overcome their opioid addiction by prescribing them medication...usually they have a whole procedure making sure the clinic meets therapeutic dose.”

