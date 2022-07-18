Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Global heat records are outpacing cold records by 10-1, data shows

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188...
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heat records are far outpacing cold records across the globe so far this year.

It comes as the U.S. and Europe brace for a wave of dangerously high temperatures.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.

A climate scientist at Princeton University says the record imbalance is a sign of climate change.

Studies have shown extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of global warming, and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot side compared to cold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Loop 20
Passenger killed; driver injured in Loop 20 accident
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
LPD Identifies Driver After Fatal Accident
LPD reveals driver’s identity after fatal accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported near Rio Bravo
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo

Latest News

FILE - Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The...
Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court
Body found on I-35
Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds body on I-35
Jose Abraham Quinteros-Del Cid,
Agents arrest wanted sex offender
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon