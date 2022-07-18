Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
A Hot Period, Tuesday-Thursday The Hottest

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass that tracked north from the desert southwest arrived in the northern Great Plains today, and will track south into Oklahoma and Texas during Tuesday through Thursday. The airmass is a dry one with very little hope of rain. Even after Thursday, the deep layer of hot air will still be our main weather provider, blocking weather systems that could change our weather from tracking into our area.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

