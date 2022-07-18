A Hot Period, Tuesday-Thursday The Hottest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass that tracked north from the desert southwest arrived in the northern Great Plains today, and will track south into Oklahoma and Texas during Tuesday through Thursday. The airmass is a dry one with very little hope of rain. Even after Thursday, the deep layer of hot air will still be our main weather provider, blocking weather systems that could change our weather from tracking into our area.

