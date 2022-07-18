Kangoo fitness instructor recognized by Webb County officials

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A unique kind of fitness expert is recognized in Webb County.

Kangoo jumping exercises is a way to exercise and even lose weight.

Here in Webb County, we only have one certified instructor who can teach the class.

The county judge and the commissioners recognized certified trainer Suzuki Wah for her Kangoo training classes for over five years in a row.

Suzuki says that Kangoo Club Laredo is the only certified center in town to learn this exercise.

She is located in the Mines Road area.

