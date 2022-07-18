Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Kangoo fitness instructor recognized by Webb County officials

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A unique kind of fitness expert is recognized in Webb County.

Kangoo jumping exercises is a way to exercise and even lose weight.

Here in Webb County, we only have one certified instructor who can teach the class.

The county judge and the commissioners recognized certified trainer Suzuki Wah for her Kangoo training classes for over five years in a row.

Suzuki says that Kangoo Club Laredo is the only certified center in town to learn this exercise.

She is located in the Mines Road area.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Rollover accident on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported near Rio Bravo
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo
They met with officials with the agency for a first-hand look at their operations.
Members of the White House visit Laredo Sector Border Patrol
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Kangoo fitness instructor recognized by Webb County officials
Kangoo fitness instructor recognized by Webb County officials
Accident reported on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
Rollover accident on Loop 20