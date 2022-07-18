Shop Local
“La Aguila” Bus Transportation to Receive Funding

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Funding is expected for transportation in rural communities.

The commissioner’s court spoke about funding meant to help with replacing or buying new buses for “El Aguila”... which helps provide transportation options for people with low incomes. Commissioner Rosaura Tijerina says that the funds will be coming from the state and federal levels... totaling about $510,00.

“This grant will assist us in administrative services, expenses, and the purchase of buses for El Aguila. El Aguila is what provides transportation for the rural areas, like the bus services but it’s only for the rural areas, especially here in Webb County,” said Rasaura Tijerina.

The communities affected would be the people living in the Oilton and Mirando city areas.

