Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Laredo College offering career opportunities

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Laredo College are continuing to provide job opportunities to those who have been affected by the pandemic.

This morning, the city held a press conference to announce the Laredo Cares 2.0 Job Fair.

The event will feature over 45 employers in the logistics and transportation, business, healthcare, and education field.

A Laredo College representative says the cares program has already helped hundreds of students.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Laredo College Kazen Student Center.

On site interviews will be held and jobseekers are encouraged to bring a resume, certifications, and credentials.

For more information on how to get involved you can email: careerservices@laredo.edu or click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported on Loop 20
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
LPD Identifies Driver After Fatal Accident
LPD reveals driver’s identity after fatal accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported near Rio Bravo
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo

Latest News

Rollover accident caused by chase
Rollover accident in south Laredo caused by car chase
Webb CISD to receive pay increase
Webb CISD to receive pay increase
Webb CISD
Webb CISD to receive pay increase
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project