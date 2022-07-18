Laredo College offering career opportunities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Laredo College are continuing to provide job opportunities to those who have been affected by the pandemic.

This morning, the city held a press conference to announce the Laredo Cares 2.0 Job Fair.

The event will feature over 45 employers in the logistics and transportation, business, healthcare, and education field.

A Laredo College representative says the cares program has already helped hundreds of students.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Laredo College Kazen Student Center.

On site interviews will be held and jobseekers are encouraged to bring a resume, certifications, and credentials.

For more information on how to get involved you can email: careerservices@laredo.edu or click here.

