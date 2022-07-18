Laredo Heat wins Lone-Star Conference tournament Championship

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Laredo Heat won The Lone Star Conference tournament against Corinthians from San Antonio. The Heat ended a two game goal drought by scoring three on Saturday against a very organized Corinthians’ defense.

“It’s my job and I feel like the team did an amazing job today we produced a lot in the first and second half and the difference between this game and the other two games were that we didn’t score at all is that we created more chances we connected more passes and we finished them.. great team performance " Said the team’s leading scorer Kristian Colaci after the victory on Saturday.

Laredo now looks to make the regional final but before making it there they will have to take care of the Heartland Conference Champion in Tulsa Athletic. Like the Heat Tulsa’s only lost came back in June, they also ended the season with 36 goals in favor while only allowing 10. That game is scheduled for Wednesday night in Tulsa.

