Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Laredo Heat wins Lone-Star Conference tournament Championship

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Laredo Heat won The Lone Star Conference tournament against Corinthians from San Antonio. The Heat ended a two game goal drought by scoring three on Saturday against a very organized Corinthians’ defense.

“It’s my job and I feel like the team did an amazing job today we produced a lot in the first and second half and the difference between this game and the other two games were that we didn’t score at all is that we created more chances we connected more passes and we finished them.. great team performance " Said  the team’s leading scorer Kristian Colaci after the victory on Saturday.

Laredo now looks to make the regional final but before making it there they will have to take care of the Heartland Conference Champion in Tulsa Athletic. Like the Heat Tulsa’s only lost came back in June, they also ended the season with 36 goals in favor while only allowing 10. That game is scheduled for Wednesday night in Tulsa.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Extreme heat drying up lawns in Laredo
Extreme heat drying up lawns in Laredo
Bethany House Receives Donation from Company
Bethany House Receives Donation from Company
Off-duty Laredo Police officer arrested
Laredo Police officer’s arrest warrant gone unnoticed

Latest News

.
Laredo Champions Take on Friendly game in Pony World Series
.
Laredo Heat Advance to Conference Final in dramatic way.
Marcela Rodriguez signs with Cowley College
Marcela Rodriguez signs with Cowley College
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts