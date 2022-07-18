Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is injured after being hit by an 18-wheeler over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 5 a.m. when 22-year-old Sebastian Charcas was walking across the intersection of Loop 20 and Bayside when a tractor trailer hit him.

The trailer was traveling northbound on the loop when the accident happened.

Laredo Police officers say he was far from the designated crossing area as he tried to cross near the gas station.

He was taken to hospital, and is expected to recover.

Police say the driver of the vehicle called 911 and is cooperating with authorities.

