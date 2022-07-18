Man wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, Tx -(KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a slew of charges including aggravated assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Jose Ivan Hernandez.

He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs roughly 140 pounds.

His last known address is the 7400 block of Wagner Court.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

