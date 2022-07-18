Members of the White House visit Laredo Sector Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of White House members visit Laredo and tours one of our federal facilities.

The policy council members met with the Border Patrol Chief Patrol Carl E. Landrum this week. The group were given a tour of the Laredo Sector processing center, as well as a briefing on the current operational tempo of the processing center and went over the unique challenges that agents face daily in Laredo Sector.

The agency says the White House members witnessed firsthand the roles and responsibilities.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.