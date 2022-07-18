Rollover accident in south Laredo caused by car chase

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities say a rollover that ended with several hurt in south Laredo initially started as a chase.

The accident was reported last Wednesday at the intersection of Riverhill and Daffodil at around 5:30 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies would not confirm what led to the crash.

KGNS submitted an open record request and discovered that the rollover was the result of a car chase.

Border Patrol also confirmed on its Facebook page that it was also a human smuggling attempt.

A total of 14 people were involved in the accident, one person was trapped and taken out from the vehicle, five were taken to the hospital and nine others were taken into Border Patrol custody.

