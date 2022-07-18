Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Rollover accident in south Laredo caused by car chase

Rollover accident caused by chase
Rollover accident caused by chase(Border Patrol)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities say a rollover that ended with several hurt in south Laredo initially started as a chase.

The accident was reported last Wednesday at the intersection of Riverhill and Daffodil at around 5:30 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies would not confirm what led to the crash.

KGNS submitted an open record request and discovered that the rollover was the result of a car chase.

Border Patrol also confirmed on its Facebook page that it was also a human smuggling attempt.

A total of 14 people were involved in the accident, one person was trapped and taken out from the vehicle, five were taken to the hospital and nine others were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported on Loop 20
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
LPD Identifies Driver After Fatal Accident
LPD reveals driver’s identity after fatal accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported near Rio Bravo
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo

Latest News

Webb CISD to receive pay increase
Webb CISD to receive pay increase
Webb CISD
Webb CISD to receive pay increase
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project