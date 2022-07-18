Search for new Laredo City Manager underway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for a new city manager is underway and the city will hold an event to facilitate finding a new leader.

On July 19 at 12 p.m. & July 20 at 9:30 a.m. the city will hold the workshop.

Several key points will be discussed, including, a strategy to have a successful relationship between council and the new manager.

The process of finding a new manager, what Laredo is seeking in its next city managers, as well as other quality traits.

The public is invited to attend.

Back in June, interim city manager Keith Selman announced he would be leaving the position after six months.

He was appointed to the position after Robert Eads resigned.

Eads had been with the city from 2020 to January 2022.

Before Eads was Horacio de Leon who announced his retirement in 2019.

De Leon replaced Jesus Olivares in 2017.

Olivares was appointed as the city manager in 2014 after Carlos Villarreal announced his retired.

At that time, Villarreal was the longest serving city manager with more than seven years with the city.

No other manager has served longer than three years.

The new manager would be the sixth manager in less than 10 years.

This will be Selman’s last council meeting and his last week in the position.

The search for a permanent replacement is scheduled to be discussed during Monday’s city council meeting.

The item was requested by councilmember Ruben A. Gutierrez Jr.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.