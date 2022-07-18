UISD executes safety audit before first day of school

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The first day of school is a few weeks away and school districts across Texas are on high alert after the Uvalde Shooting that took place back in May.

Now many school districts are upgrading their school safety policies.

The summer has been unlike any other for school districts in Texas as many adopt different measures to ensure campus safety.

The Texas Education Agency has required that all schools undergo a safety audit.

As a result, UISD is making sure it completes it before school starts.

UISD’s Interim Police Chief Aaron Salazar says right now they are conducting training in the active shooter, defensive tactics, and ballistic shield along with the Laredo PD, the sheriff’s department, and LISD.

Police are not the only ones adapting to the new school year.

Changes are coming for UISD staff and students, but these measures can go a long way.

While uniforms are making a return for elementary and middle school students, high school students are required to wear ids on them at all times.

These along other measures will help better identify any outsider who might make their way into a school campus.

UISD Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon says “I do want to advise our parents that we are taking additional measures at our schools. For example, everybody, regardless of whether I know you or you’ve to this campus 20 times or not, I’m going to need your ID.”

While the district prepares as best as it can for the school year, they remind parents prevention starts at home and tell the community if you see something say something.

Salazar says, “They are our eyes and ears. Like I say, if you see something, say something. A lot of times they see, and they don’t report it.”

Rendon adds that if students hear any type of threat to advise an official, even if it’s just a rumor.

UISD has completed their exterior door safety part of the audit making sure all their locking mechanisms and handlebars work as they should.

The district will continue safety training its principals and staff.

Officials will also cross train and help train their Laredo ISD counterparts on school safety.

Both LISD and UISD students return to school August 10.

The districts say they expect to finish the audit before school starts.

