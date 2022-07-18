Walking on the sun

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As if it weren’t hot enough, expect some more heat!

On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 106 by the afternoon.

Temperatures will increase on Tuesday to a high of 107 and then 108 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Keep in mind with heat index and humidity, the temperature outside could feel as hot as 115.

Thankfully temperatures will drop back down to 106 by the weekend.

Still hot but not as hot as 108.

