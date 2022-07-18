WATCH LIVE: Uvalde school board holds special meeting

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday night to discuss changes to the upcoming school year.

The purpose of the forum is to get public input about what changes they would like to see for the 2022-2023 school year.

This comes nearly two months after the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

