Webb CISD to receive pay increase

Webb County, Tx. (KGNS) - A local school district has decided to provide a pay increase to its faculty and staff.

Webb CISD Board members passed a 10 percent increase in salary for all employees earlier this year.

Jimmy Padilla interim superintendent with Webb CISD says they want to have competitive wages.

Padilla says, “We also updated our salary for our teachers as well to 59,000. So we are a small district and we are rural but we still want to be competitive in finding the best people the best candidates for the position so you know they can teach our kids.”

Staff training in preparations for the upcoming school year start monday July 25.

School for Webb CISD starts on August 1st.

