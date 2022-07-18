Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Webb CISD to receive pay increase

By Lisely Garza
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Webb County, Tx. (KGNS) - A local school district has decided to provide a pay increase to its faculty and staff.

Webb CISD Board members passed a 10 percent increase in salary for all employees earlier this year.

Jimmy Padilla interim superintendent with Webb CISD says they want to have competitive wages.

Padilla says, “We also updated our salary for our teachers as well to 59,000. So we are a small district and we are rural but we still want to be competitive in finding the best people the best candidates for the position so you know they can teach our kids.”

Staff training in preparations for the upcoming school year start monday July 25.

School for Webb CISD starts on August 1st.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported on Loop 20
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
LPD Identifies Driver After Fatal Accident
LPD reveals driver’s identity after fatal accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
Fatal accident reported near Rio Bravo
Fatal accident reported in south Laredo

Latest News

Rollover accident caused by chase
Rollover accident in south Laredo caused by car chase
Webb CISD to receive pay increase
Webb CISD to receive pay increase
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project