Webb County acquires funds for CDL training program

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Roughly $70,000 dollars are on the table for those interested in earning their CDL license.

Webb County recently received federal funding that would prepare new truck drivers and help them earn their commercial driver’s license.

Officials say they will only train 14 people.

Webb County Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina says the best part is that we are trying to transition people from low-income families to work and to move out of the poverty level by providing education work and getting a good job.

Tijerina says they invite anyone who is interested in the opportunity.

If anyone is interested, they can call the Webb County Community Action Agency at (956) 722-1762.

