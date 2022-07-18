Shop Local
Webb County provides update on fairgrounds project

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The long-awaited Webb County fairgrounds project is moving forward but it’s still going to take some time.

This week, Judd Gilpin, the fairground project engineer told commissioners says they are demolishing some areas to start building over it.

The project would consist of the construction of a main building that would be roughly 12500 square feet.

Commissioner John Galo told the court he wished he could have seen more drawings or sketches of the plan.

Gilpin says the inflation rate has affected the schedule of project.

Galo says, “We’re just very concerned with field pricing, concrete it’s gotten so expensive. We’re still hoping we can make this project within budget.

Galo goes on to say that the project won’t break ground until possibly 2023.

The fairgrounds project has an estimated budget of 30 million dollars.

