City of Laredo employee speaks out on ‘toxic’ work environment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another city of Laredo employee is drawing attention to the toxic work environment at City Hall.

On Monday, July 18, during the public comment portion of the Laredo city council meeting, an employee expressed her frustration with the way the city is being run. Zulema Ortiz, a current Human Resources project manager for the city of Laredo, went before the Laredo city council, mayor, management, and staff to express her frustration with what she’s seen over the years. “I realize that I may be putting my employment with the city of Laredo in danger for speaking out, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and be part of the problem for not doing so. I am prepared to face the consequences that may arise from these public comments,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz added, “During my tenure with the city of Laredo, I’ve come to realize that the culture within the organization is one that leaves a lot to be desired. At times, the culture can be toxic and dysfunctional. This combination creates a workforce that feels undervalued and underappreciated.”

Ortiz is a retired school principal who worked at Dallas Independent School District for roughly 30 years. She was born and raised in Laredo and moved back in 2017. In 2019, Ortiz joined the city as a deputy city secretary and eventually landed her current role in 2021.

During her speech, she said that employees who work to better the city are restricted, manipulated, and intimidated by a handful of staff, elected officials, and other personnel who want to maintain the status quo, saying “this core group takes pride in leveraging their perceived powers by publicly chastising, humiliating, and bullying those they cannot control.”

Ortiz did not name names but called on those in council chambers to do some soul searching. “I would say that each one of you sitting in this room needs to take a hard look at who you are and what your true intentions are for the city and its citizens,” said Ortiz.

At the end of her speech, Ortiz thanked interim city manager Keith Selman for having the courage to do what was right for the city. We reached out to Ortiz, but she did not want to comment any further.

The last city employee to claim the city has a toxic work environment was former assistant city manager Kristina Hale who filed a grievance with that allegation along with others.

Below is the full speech by the current Human Resources project manager for the city of Laredo Zulema Ortiz:

