City of Laredo proposes ordinance on BYOB establishments

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to crackdown on those businesses that allow patrons to bring in their own alcoholic beverages.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members and different city entities discussed implementing an ordinance for businesses that are set up as a BYOB venue.

Under the ordinance, businesses that allow BYOB would need to follow similar rules and regulations as the bars do including, doors to stay unlocked during the hours of operation, consent to inspection for compliance and close at 2 a.m.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says since the businesses are not selling alcohol, they are legally able to stay open later which can be dangerous to the community.

“People stay later, drink later, drink longer and so they are leaving these premises under those conditions and so it exposes the community to all kinds of issues. Obviously, exposing them to danger especially if they are on the roadways at that hour because they are going to work early on in the mornings and there’s a higher probability that these places are going to expose people to harm”, said Baeza.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission guidelines states the legal hours of public consumption of alcoholic beverages still applies to BYOB establishments.

The city says only one establishment is classified as BYOB but other businesses have been able to get around it which is why the city motioned to pass the ordinance to put a stop to the loophole.

