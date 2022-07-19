Despite low COVID cases in Laredo, residents continue to mask up

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Due to the high number of coronavirus cases, several states such as California, Massachusetts and Georgia are masking up again but here in Texas, the rules are still the same.

While there is no mask mandate for Texas or the City of Laredo, some Laredoans are still trying to keep themselves safe.

Imelda Perez Rojo and Lydia Pulido say waring a facemask is important to stay say from COVID-19.

After the recent increase in cases across the country, some states like Iowa and New York are mandating face masks again.

It’s been more than a year since Texas has had a mask mandate.

On March 10 of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott announced he was dropping mask restrictions and many inside the state were free to decide whether they wanted to wear a facemask or not.

According to data collected by the organization, Covid Act Now, Harris, Dallas and Tarrant are the top three counties in Texas that their covid levels are high as roughly 300,000 cases are registered on a weekly basis.

Imelda says state officials should change the rules once more for the people’s sake.

“I think it’s important that people keep using it everywhere because there is a lot of people that go to supermarkets, others going out on vacations, we’re everywhere and God willing we don’t get sick”, said Imelda.

Lydia says people must take matters into their own hands to stay safe even if the state does not demand it.

“I say that they are wrong and they must understand that using face masks is for the better good for the people.”, said Lydia.

Both ladies wish people keep using their masks to avoid the spread so that covid numbers can go down once again.

The City of Laredo Health Department is advising the community to keep wearing masks.

They say it is highly suggested for people to wear masks in crowded areas, indoors, and especially for those who are at risk to get sick by covid, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.