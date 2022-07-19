Shop Local
A Hot Forecast, Wednesday The Hottest Day

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass that produced 110F heat in South Dakota and Nebraska on Monday has merged with the hot airmass over Texas, raising temperatures well above 110F near the Texas/Oklahoma border. Vernon, west of Wichita falls reached at least 115F. The hot airmass will control our weather for the 7 day period with the hottest temperatures occurring Wednesday, and 105F+ heat likely persisting through Friday. Tonight and Wednesday nights will likely stay above 80F all night long.

