Laredo Border Patrol agents seize bundle of marijuana
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents stationed at the Laredo west checkpoint on Highway 83 seize a marijuana bundle.
It happened back last Friday when agents encountered a black SUV in primary inspection.
During questioning, a service canine alerted the agents to possible concealed human or narcotics, so the driver was referred to secondary inspection.
Once there, a bundle of marijuana was discovered inside a suitcase.
The driver, a United States Citizen was placed under arrest.
The drugs were valued at roughly $20,000.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.