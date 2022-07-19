Shop Local
Laredo Police reveal identities involved in Friday’s motorcycle accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released more details about a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a National Guardsman over the weekend.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened on Friday, July 15 when 31-year-old Edwin Antonion Olvera was driving an SUV on Sierra Vista Boulevard.

Police say, Olvera allegedly hit a motorcycle that was traveling south on Cuatro Vientos Boulevard.

Laredo Police say the motorcyclist was identified as National Guardsman SPC Pedro Rolando Perez, age 22, of Plano, Texas.

Officers say Olvera did not seem to be under the influence and he is cooperating with the investigation.

Early reports both men were from out of town, and they were not familiar with the area.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

