Laredo Police see a surge in scam calls

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Local authorities are advising the public about a surge in scam calls.

The Laredo Police Department says scammers are calling residents with a device that makes it look the police department is calling.

The caller threatens its victims with an arrest if a payment is not made over the phone.

The scammer even goes as far as to collect gift cards as a form of payment.

It is advisable to never make any payments over the phone to numbers you don’t recognize.

No one should be intimidated by merely a voice giving instructions to someone over the phone.

If the caller is claiming to be law enforcement, residents are urged to verify the source directly by contacting the law enforcement agency.

If you believe you have been a victim of scam call police at 956-795-2800.

