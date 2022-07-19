Laredo searches for new city manger by hosting two-day workshop

Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Laredo searches for new city manager by hosting workshop(KGNS)
By Lisely Garza
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager is underway once again.

Tuesday was the first of the two-day workshop to search for candidates to fill the position.

This comes after Laredo’s Interim City Manager Keith Selman announced that he was leaving the job.

Aside from the public, many city leaders including those running for City Council and the mayor seat were present.

This is the first time this kind of workshop is taking place to search for a city leader.

The topics discussed during the workshop were how to get candidates to apply for the position, how to retain them and the timing they will have the candidates.

According to the City of Laredo website, city managers are responsible for overseeing city department directors, submit annual budget, report finances, and report as well as answer to City Council.

Mayor Pete Saenz says it’s important to choose a candidate in a timely matter.

One of the big questions has been whether this council or the council after the election should choose the city manager.

Meanwhile, the city says the current deputy city manager, Rosario Cabello, will fill Selman’s position until a city manager is chosen.

His last day on the job is Friday, July 22nd.

Tonight, on KGNS News at Ten, Lisely Garza speaks about the qualities she would like to see in the next city manager.

