NeighborWorks receives funding for affordable housing program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - NeighborWorks Laredo will be receiving a monetary donation that will help support its mission.

On Tuesday morning, Wells Fargo will present a $30,000 check to NeighborWorks Laredo for its affordable housing programs.

As of March 31 of this year, NeighborWorks has created 3,628 new homeowners, saved 492 families from foreclosure, has counseled and educated over 11,000 clients and has created a community investment of over 366 million dollars.

The check presentation will take place on Tuesday morning at 10 at the NeighborWorks Laredo conference room located at 216 Bob Bullock Loop.

