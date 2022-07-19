Shop Local
Stash house discovered in central Laredo during welfare check

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A welfare check ends in the discovery of several undocumented people found inside a house.

Over the weekend, Laredo police were issuing the check at a home located on east Price Street. When they arrived, they found 20 people in the country illegally. A minor was found among the group.

The police called Border Patrol who took the individuals. The agency says all were medically screened and were taken in for processing.

