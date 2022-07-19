Stash house discovered in central Laredo during welfare check

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A welfare check ends in the discovery of several undocumented people found inside a house.

Over the weekend, Laredo police were issuing the check at a home located on east Price Street. When they arrived, they found 20 people in the country illegally. A minor was found among the group.

The police called Border Patrol who took the individuals. The agency says all were medically screened and were taken in for processing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.