TxDOT Laredo searching for new recruits

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is searching for some new members to join its team.

In collaboration with WorkForce Solutions for South Texas, TxDot Laredo is hosting a hiring fair.

Jobs are now available in Laredo and the surrounding areas from general transportation tech to general engineering tech to engineering tech as well as other areas.

The TxDot Laredo hiring fair is Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and it is taking place at the Workforce Solutions for South Texas Office located at 1406 Jacaman Road.

