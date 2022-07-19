Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

TxDOT Laredo searching for new recruits

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is searching for some new members to join its team.

In collaboration with WorkForce Solutions for South Texas, TxDot Laredo is hosting a hiring fair.

Jobs are now available in Laredo and the surrounding areas from general transportation tech to general engineering tech to engineering tech as well as other areas.

The TxDot Laredo hiring fair is Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and it is taking place at the Workforce Solutions for South Texas Office located at 1406 Jacaman Road.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Loop 20
Passenger killed; driver injured in Loop 20 accident
LPD Identifies Driver After Fatal Accident
LPD reveals driver’s identity after fatal accident
Body found on I-35
Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds body on I-35
Accident reported on Loop 20
Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20
21-year-old Jose Ivan Hernandez.
Man wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

Neighborworks Laredo
NeighborWorks receives funding for affordable housing program
TxDOT to hold hiring fair
TxDOT to hold hiring fair
Fentanyl crisis in Laredo
Fentanyl crisis in Laredo
Fentanyl crisis in Laredo