Wave crashes wedding in Hawaii

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAWAII (KGNS) - A massive wave crashed a married couple’s big day.

An outdoor wedding was nearly washed away Sunday when huge swells slammed into and over the seawall in Kona, Hawaii.

The bride and groom said the cake and most of the food survived and not even a few massive waves could dampen their spirits as the party went on as planned.

These huge swells were hammering the shoreline along numerous beaches in Hawaii.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

