Wave crashes wedding in Hawaii

HAWAII (KGNS) - A massive wave crashed a married couple’s big day.

An outdoor wedding was nearly washed away Sunday when huge swells slammed into and over the seawall in Kona, Hawaii.

The bride and groom said the cake and most of the food survived and not even a few massive waves could dampen their spirits as the party went on as planned.

These huge swells were hammering the shoreline along numerous beaches in Hawaii.

