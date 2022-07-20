Agents arrest six undocumented immigrants during bail-out

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in Zapata County.

On Tuesday, Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified that a white pick-up truck had just loaded up what appeared to be undocumented migrants in Ramireno, Texas and was headed south on Highway 83.

Upon spotting the truck, a chase began right into the City of Zapata with the driver eventually coming to a stop in the brush of a dead-end dirt road.

The driver and several individuals got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

A total of six Mexican Nationals were caught and turned over to Border Patrol.

