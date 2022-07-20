Laredo Border Patrol rescues migrant from water

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A person struggling to stay afloat in the river is rescued by Border Patrol.

Over the weekend, the Marine Unit of the agency says they were called out to a possible drowning.

When they arrived, they saw the individual and quickly pulled them into their unit.

The individual was determined to be undocumented.

The agency says the person was unharmed.

