Laredo Border Patrol rescues migrant from water

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A person struggling to stay afloat in the river is rescued by Border Patrol.

Over the weekend, the Marine Unit of the agency says they were called out to a possible drowning.

When they arrived, they saw the individual and quickly pulled them into their unit.

The individual was determined to be undocumented.

The agency says the person was unharmed.

