Laredo Health Department continues to offer Covid vaccines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As coronavirus cases continue to increase, the Laredo Health Department is reminding residents that there are still plenty of vaccines available.

Vaccines for kids six-months and older are still being offered for free at their facilities.

Every vaccine is available including the first series and the boosters for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

Eliseo Ceja with the department says if you’ve had Covid you can get the vaccine 10 days after a positive test.

Ceja says, “We are still seeing a lot of re-infection cases, especially here in Laredo. So with the new variant we see that even though you’ve already had covid before and you’re vaccinated, you can still get covid again, that’s why we’re urging the community to get their boosters if they’re eligible for them.”

Vaccines and boosters are available at their offices at 2600 Cedar Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

