Laredo’s Liftfund continues to help businesses affected by pandemic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - When the pandemic hit back in 2020 people nationwide struggled to keep their businesses open.

Business owners faced issues such as paying their utilities, employees and keeping their doors open but helped arrived for some business owners in the form of grants.

COVID19 brought many challenges to business owners in Laredo.

When the lockdowns were issued, many in town found other ways to keep their businesses running.

The City of Laredo was able to help hundreds of people not once but twice thanks to the LiftFund.

For the second time, the city allocated two million dollars toward helping small businesses in Laredo.

This time around, the city helped 184 small businesses from transportation to care services and food just to name a few.

Different businesses qualified for a grant from five thousand to 25-thousand-dollars.

Business owners say this money went towards paying utility bills and paying their employees.

They say it was a great help to keep their business afloat during the pandemic and keep providing the resources they give to our community.

Business owners say that if they didn’t receive this grant from the city they would continue to struggle

