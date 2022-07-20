LISD conducts active shooter drill ahead of new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly two months since the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Since that tragedy, many school districts and businesses have held safety and active shooter drills.

With the first day of school just a couple of weeks away, school safety is on everyone’s mind.

LISD Police Chief Doreen Hale says, “It’s very tragic and a sad situation but it should be an eye opener to all law enforcement agencies and unfortunately we have to look at what mistakes if any were made and to learn from that.”

Laredo ISD held its summer active shooter drill.

During the drill, an officer posed as an intruder who managed to get inside the school and shoot a security guard, administration then calls the districts dispatcher.

When officers arrived at the school, the injured guard managed to guide officers to where the attacker was located.

In the scenario, officers managed to capture the attacker inside the school.

This is the first active shooter drill that LISD conducts before the school year; however, they plan to have a couple more in September and get the students involved.

The district is planning to get their drama students to help recreate a situation as close to reality as possible.

They also plan to continue training their administrators and staff on campus safety.

LISD’s Executive Director for Health and Safety Oscar Perez says, “We are going to develop plans to include the school members and definitely practice those. Again, as well as reunification plan, we plan on taking some students and some staff to the Sames arena as part of our plan on reunification. All these plans need to be in place and we have the plans already we just need to practice and drill.”

Metal detectors and security guards will continue to be in place at all LISD campuses.

The district also continues to abide by the Texas Education Agency safety audits and Texas School Safety Center standard response protocols to apply immediate lockdown when needed at their schools.

LISD is set to practice their reunification plan, a plan that reunites parents and students after a mass shooting.

No word yet on when that training will take place.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.