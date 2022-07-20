LISD ends contract for asst. principal after arrest and investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District (LISD) has ended the contract for an assistant principal at one of its campuses.

The school board made the decision at their meeting last week after it was found that Guadalupe Cortinas, Jr. had recently been arrested on human trafficking charges. They were dropped a few days later.

Veronica Castillon, LISD’s director of communications, said what factors went into the decision. ”As soon as we found out about the arrest, he was placed on leave immediately pending the investigation that was conducted by LISD and also local law enforcement,” said Castillon.

Cortinas had been with the district for 23 years.

