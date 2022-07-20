Pets of the Week: Daisy and Milky Way

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of pet of the week, we introduce you to not one but two pets, a puppy and a kitten known as Daisy and Milky Way!

The Laredo Animal Care Services says Daisy is a two-year-old cat that is very calm and to herself.

Meanwhile, Milky Way is a month and a half terrier mix which is currently being fostered by Erika Botello at the shelter, but she is hoping that someone would like to adopt.

The Laredo Animal Care Shelter says right now there is no charge for any adoptions at the moment.

If you would like to take Daisy or Milky Way home, you can call the shelter at (956) 625-1860.

