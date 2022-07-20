The search for Laredo City Manager continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo councilmembers are trying to lay out a foundation on what to look for in a new city manager. Interim city manager Keith Selman is set to leave the position by the end of the week.

For the past two days, councilmembers have held workshops in order to figure out what they want in a potential candidate. All eight councilmembers have discussed what their expectations are for whoever fills the position. One dilemma they face is the fact that five councilmember positions will be on the ballot in November. So should they go forward in finding a new city manager now or wait for the new council next January to finally make a decision?

Vanessa Perez, councilmember for District 7 said, ”As much as we would like to have a new council select, if we’re starting the process now and if somebody’s watching and they’re interested in coming to Laredo and they’re the right candidate for laredo -- whenever that timing happens is when we should pick that person.“

Alberto Torres, councilmember for District 4 said, ”We do need to act swiftly to ensure that we give some sort of stability to our employees, to the taxpayers, most importantly to the constituents and voters so that they know that this city is going in the right direction.”

Now, the city has several options to consider but they will eventually look for a recruitment company to start the process of finding the next permanent city manager. Whether that will happen soon or until after November elections is uncertain for now.

