Uvalde families confront killer’s mother

UVALDE, Tex. (Telemundo) - After nearly two months, families of the Uvalde victims are searching for answers, especially on why Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Salvador Ramos (TELEMUNDO)

Video captured by a Telemundo crew shows the grandparents of one of the victims confronted Ramos’ mother yelling, “You’re the mother of a murderer! That was your son!”

Families confront Uvalde shooters mother (Telemundo)

“You have no right to judge my son. No, you don’t! No, you don’t. May God forgive y’all,” the killer’s mom, Adriana Martinez Reyes, shouts after she was chased down by the family of Amerie Jo Garza, one of 19 kids slaughtered by Ramos.

Amerie Jo Garza died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help. (Source: TWITTER/Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas/CNN)

During the heated confrontation, Garza’s family asked Reyes to answer what could have led Ramos to open fire on May 24th. Reyes called police and was escorted away by them.

According to the reporter, Reyes was recently released from prison.

