Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Uvalde families confront killer’s mother

By Telemundo
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Tex. (Telemundo) - After nearly two months, families of the Uvalde victims are searching for answers, especially on why Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Salvador Ramos
Salvador Ramos(TELEMUNDO)

Video captured by a Telemundo crew shows the grandparents of one of the victims confronted Ramos’ mother yelling, “You’re the mother of a murderer! That was your son!”

Families confront Uvalde shooters mother
Families confront Uvalde shooters mother(Telemundo)

“You have no right to judge my son. No, you don’t! No, you don’t. May God forgive y’all,” the killer’s mom, Adriana Martinez Reyes, shouts after she was chased down by the family of Amerie Jo Garza, one of 19 kids slaughtered by Ramos.

Amerie Jo Garza died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.
Amerie Jo Garza died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.(Source: TWITTER/Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas/CNN)

During the heated confrontation, Garza’s family asked Reyes to answer what could have led Ramos to open fire on May 24th. Reyes called police and was escorted away by them.

According to the reporter, Reyes was recently released from prison.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

68-year-old Isabel Sandoval Delgado
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of San Antonio woman
City of Laredo employee speaks out
City of Laredo employee speaks out on ‘toxic’ work environment
Man from Plano killed in motorcycle accident
Laredo Police reveal identities involved in Friday’s motorcycle accident
Rollover accident on Loop 20
Passenger killed; driver injured in Loop 20 accident
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said it would take “resolute and strong measures”...
Biden: Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip ‘not a good idea’
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on...
25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say