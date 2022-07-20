Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Very Hot Thursday, Not Quite 105 After Thursday

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass remains above Texas. Most of the state including our area will stay above 80 all night long again. Laredo did not get under 81F last night, Wichita Falls on the Oklahoma border had a low of 89F! The hottest air will begin to move back to the north after Thursday. We will still be plenty hot, but may stay just under 105F beginning Friday. The atmosphere above our shallow layer of gulf air is still dry, and it does not look good for rain any time soon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

68-year-old Isabel Sandoval Delgado
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of San Antonio woman
City of Laredo employee speaks out
City of Laredo employee speaks out on ‘toxic’ work environment
Man from Plano killed in motorcycle accident
Laredo Police reveal identities involved in Friday’s motorcycle accident
Rollover accident on Loop 20
Passenger killed; driver injured in Loop 20 accident
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
It’s hot hot
It's hot hot
It's hot hot
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
A Hot Forecast, Wednesday The Hottest Day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
A Hot Period, Tuesday-Thursday The Hottest