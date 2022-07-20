Very Hot Thursday, Not Quite 105 After Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass remains above Texas. Most of the state including our area will stay above 80 all night long again. Laredo did not get under 81F last night, Wichita Falls on the Oklahoma border had a low of 89F! The hottest air will begin to move back to the north after Thursday. We will still be plenty hot, but may stay just under 105F beginning Friday. The atmosphere above our shallow layer of gulf air is still dry, and it does not look good for rain any time soon.

