Volunteers needed for SCAN’s sexual assault services program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is searching for volunteers to advocate for sexual assault victims.

On Wednesday, SCAN will host an orientation for people looking to help.

The Scan Sexual Assault Services & Information Program (SASI) is looking for people who are compassionate, reliable and can provided crisis intervention, advocacy support and resources to survivors.

Especially during the forensic medical exam after the sexual assault occurred.

Volunteers must be at least 18-years of age or older, pass a criminal background check, have a valid driver’s license and transportation, and must complete 40 hours of training.

