Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Volunteers needed for SCAN’s sexual assault services program

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is searching for volunteers to advocate for sexual assault victims.

On Wednesday, SCAN will host an orientation for people looking to help.

The Scan Sexual Assault Services & Information Program (SASI) is looking for people who are compassionate, reliable and can provided crisis intervention, advocacy support and resources to survivors.

Especially during the forensic medical exam after the sexual assault occurred.

Volunteers must be at least 18-years of age or older, pass a criminal background check, have a valid driver’s license and transportation, and must complete 40 hours of training.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

68-year-old Isabel Sandoval Delgado
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of San Antonio woman
Man from Plano killed in motorcycle accident
Laredo Police reveal identities involved in Friday’s motorcycle accident
City of Laredo employee speaks out
City of Laredo employee speaks out on ‘toxic’ work environment
Rollover accident on Loop 20
Passenger killed; driver injured in Loop 20 accident
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Volunteers needed for SCAN’s sexual assault services program
Volunteers needed for SCAN’s sexual assault services program
Pets of the Week: Daisy and Milky Way
Pets of the Week: Daisy and Milky Way
Pets of the Week: Milky Way and Daisy
Pets of the Week: Milky Way and Daisy
Operation StoneGarden: Working to stop illegal border crossings
Webb County Constables securing the border with Operation StoneGarden