Webb County Constables securing the border with Operation StoneGarden

WEBB COUNTY.

Unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border set a record high for June, according to data from U.S. Border Patrol, the efforts to secure the border are not new.

As unlawful border crossings continue to rise, security remains a top priority for federal and local law enforcement.

One way to safeguard the border has been through Operation Stone Garden.

The initiative has been around for almost two decades now.

Through this federal funding, agencies such as the Webb County’s Constable Office of Precinct One teams up with Border Patrol to patrol the border.

Chief Deputy Claudia says, “Operation Stonegarden is a grant that every year we apply for. We go out, we patrol the surrounding areas, especially the border. Constables normally do 80% civil, the other 20% is the criminal side. So, the deputies get to that after hours when we’re working the grants because we get more into the criminal side aspect of law enforcement.”

As part of the initiative, law enforcement officers from Webb County Constable Precinct One work overtime to help patrol the border. One their regular shift is over, deputies head out to their assigned areas.

Deputy Mario Reyes says, “The captain has to call border patrol, they have to send them our plans of what we’re going to work, what areas we’re going to work, and then from there they will deploy us to the areas that Border Patrol might tell us they need help and other areas.”

Deputies operated Stonegarden for five hours Tuesday evening.

Reyes says these illegal encounters happen practically on a daily basis.

As long as Operation stonegarden continues, Reyes says his deputies will be keeping an eye on illegal crossings.

The Webb County Constable Precinct One Office continues to that assists civil cases in Webb County.

