WorkForce Solutions invites Laredoans to ‘Surf Into a New Career’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredoans in search of a new line of work got a chance to explore their options during WorkForce Solutions “Surfing Into Your New Career” job fair.

Christina Beltran landed a brand-new job opportunity with Fuel America and is eager to embark on her future job.

On Wednesday, she went to the Texas Workforce Solutions to find a job and once she submitted her application she got hired on the spot.

Christina says with this new job she will be able to pay for her university classes and even provide her training for her future career.

Beltran says, “I feel like this one is a bigger opportunity for me because I can move up more and I get paid more. So it would help me talk to people which I want my future career for me, because being a cashier will help me interact and help me how to deal with people, as psychology you do have to interact with people.”

She is not the only one filling out applications.

Dozens of Laredoans were there filling up applications and leaving their resumes to several employers like the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, local school districts and even the City of Laredo.

Brenda Roblez from Texas Workforce Solutions says with Covid-19 cases dimming out and the start of a new school year, these job fairs will help those in need.

“We decided to do this event right before the school kicks off so that they can be able to provide for their families. We noticed that employers increased their pay, and they are being more flexible. We try to get employers that are willing to work with people’s flexibility that have benefits because we know how important that is.”, said Roblez.

According to the Texas Labor Market information, counties like Jim Hogg, Zapata and Webb have experienced changes on their employment rates.

As of May, of this year, more than 120,000 people are currently employed and over 5,000 people are currently not.

When comparing unemployment numbers from this year to last, there is a two percent difference but in order to lower the unemployment rate, Brenda says people should go out and apply for a job.

The organization says it’s always hosting hiring fairs.

