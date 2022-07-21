1 soldier dead, 9 injured in lightning strike at Ga. base

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW) - As thunderstorms moved through the area, 10 soliders were injured by a lighting strike, killing one of them, at Georgia’s Fort Gordon.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Bowman in a statement.

The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, WRDW reports.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of the other nine injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.