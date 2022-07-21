Driver involved in Loop 20 fatal accident charged with intoxicated manslaughter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly accident that happened on Monday, July 18 on Loop 20.

According to the Laredo Police Department, Gustavo Leon-Pacheco has been identified as the driver of the pick-up involved in the accident. He has been arrested and served with a warrant charging him with intoxicated manslaughter.

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop, which is right in front of the Laredo International Airport. According to Laredo police, eyewitnesses said the driver of the pick-up truck may have been traveling southbound on the northbound lane losing control and hitting the light pole directly in front of the entrance of the shopping center in the area.

Fatal accident on Loop 20 (KGNS)

Police said the 31-year-old male passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. The 30-year-old driver, Leon-Pacheco, was taken to the hospital where investigators conducted a toxicology report.

No word from police on the identity of the victim.

