‘Back to School’ concert set to happen next weekend

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the school year inches closer, the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation department is helping kids get ready for the return to classes.

Next weekend, the city is hosting a concert in the park called the “Back to School” concert. Three musical acts will delight the crowd at Benavides Park located at 2607 Derby Avenue. There will be sponsors providing school supplies for kids in District 4 and vendors at the event.

Nora May with the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation department said, “If you want to, we are asking if you can bring school supplies, but it’s not required. It’s a free concert, you can still come and enjoy. We want you to come and enjoy the concert anyway. It’s for everyone in town.”

The department asks the public to park at the Haynes Recreation Center since the Benavides Park is located near a residential area. The concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, July 29th.

