Cranking up that A/C, the cost of staying cool

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With these soaring temperatures, most might be tempted to crank up the air conditioning system. While they may feel comfortable at the moment, people end up feeling the pain when they get that electricity bill at the end of the month.

Tony Arce with AEP (American Electric Power) explained just how much your air conditioner usage plays into your energy consumption. ”We always recommend energy conservation during these times of the year. Again, with the higher temperatures, especially in the afternoons, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., they’re generally some of the hotter times when people can use more energy. People are home during the summer months, students are home, so the air conditioner system works harder. The air conditioning system uses about half of your monthly bill,” said Arce.

Arce goes on to say that the recommended thermostat setting is 78 degrees for energy efficiency. Combined with a ceiling fan, it should help with one’s comfort.

