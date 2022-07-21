Former OBGYN sentenced for possession of child pornography

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a case that shocked the Laredo community roughly five years ago; a former OBGYN was found in possession of pornographic content of minors.

In 2019 Dr. Antonio Salinas pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography but on July 21, Judge David Garcia sentenced him to two years in prison for count one and ten years of probation for count two.

The case was reported back in June 13 of 2017 when employees of a car dealership found a USB that contained child pornography that had belonged to local gynecologist Antonio Salinas.

During the investigation, authorities found photos of minors between the ages of 11 to 14.

Salinas’ attorney had initially argued that the evidence obtained was found without Salinas’ consent which resulted in the case going to the Court of appeals in Corpus Christi but in the end the court did uphold the manner in which it was found.

District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says that this case is a reminder that no one is above the law.

Alaniz SOT: “Mr. Salinas had a very long career in medicine here and it’s very sad and a very shocking case that it would happen but it goes to show that these types of crimes they can transcend from all levels of society from professionals down to laborers and law enforcement here in Laredo I give them credit, we continue to work closely and investigating cases involving exploration of children.

Alaniz went on to tell me that the appeal process and the pandemic delayed the case but in the end, Salinas received his punishment.

After his sentencing, Salinas will need to report to the Webb County Probation office and register as a sex offender and cooperate with law enforcement on any information or investigations that may be pending in Webb County.

