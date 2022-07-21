How Laredo school districts keep athletic/band students safe during hot weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The dog days of summer are in full effect and the heat is not stopping students from United Independent School District (UISD) and Laredo Independent School District (LISD) from practicing sports or band. But how are these students able to handle the triple-digit temperatures?

Several students from Nixon High School, Martin High School, and Cigarroa High School marched around LISD’s Shirley Field as they began rehearsing a band routine.

Guillermo Pro, LISD’s Fine Arts Director said it is best to get a head start before the sun comes out. “To begin with, we practice very early in the morning when the sun is the lowest and we practice later at night when the sun goes down. That’s the bulk of our practices,” said Pro.

LISD coaches are making sure that their kids are safe and hydrated during the scorching days. “We make sure they bring their own water bottle. We also have our jugs inside our field so that kids can hydrate when they need to. We take scheduled breaks and we are monitoring to make sure we don’t have any sort of drama with the heat,” said Pro.

Marching bands are not the only ones practicing under the sun. Bobby Cruz, UISD’s Athletic Director, said their sports teams are taking the necessary precautions. “We provide all of our students with frequent breaks and with water. We make sure that our workouts in the summer, especially in this intense heat, do start early and we can get off the field before the heat intensifies so we can go indoors after that,” said Cruz.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to excessive heat can directly or indirectly cause some illnesses. Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion can include fatigue, headache, nausea or vomiting, and even dizziness or fainting.

UISD and LISD share the same goal: to keep their students healthy during these hot summer days. Both districts stated there have been no reported heat-related incidents at their campuses or fields.

