Laredo city council discusses possible water restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is facing a serious drought and the main and only natural source of water, the Rio Grande, is also showing critical low water levels.

Council members approved on Monday, July 18, a water conservation plan which currently puts the city in a voluntary water conservation stage. However, one councilmember is proposing speeding up the process and applying water restrictions as soon as possible. Councilmember for District 4, Alberto Torres, said, “I’ve recommended that maybe we escalate and that we are proactive rather than reactive in maybe moving one stage above the stage we really find ourselves in order to avoid any type of interruption in service, to avoid any type of restriction of days of when you can water your lawn, when you can wash your vehicle, or when is it that you can really use water throughout the day.”

Entering Stage 2 would mean creating schedules for when people can irrigate and use any type of sprinklers, when people can wash their vehicles, and even scheduling when people can refill pools. Stage 2 would completely prohibit ornamental water fountains and irrigation of golf courses.

When it comes to preserving water, one resident shared some tips. “Take quick showers and don’t take long. When you’re washing dishes, just have a certain amount of water in the sink so that is only the water you use,” said Lino Villarreal.

The proposed measures come after the Utilities Department shared with council the fact that the city is 8 weeks away from water restrictions. This means if Laredo continues with its current water usage, the city has no other choice but to mandate restrictions. This is not the first time Laredo faces a water restriction plan. The last time was in 2013.

In the meantime, Stage 1 asks everyone to not let water from their irrigation run off to the street and to repair any leaks at home. Councilmembers said the community can help save water by taking shorter showers and turning off the water faucets whenever they are not in use.

